DOERUN, Ga. — Doerun City Clerk Kimberly Taylor recently swore in city council members who began their terms this month.
Willie Slaughter will represent Council Post 3 after having won the election against Randy Dalton.
Mike Blair ran unopposed and was reelected for another term to serve Post 4 and was also named Mayor Pro Tem.
Dewayne Turpin was elected for Post 5, where he also ran unopposed as Suprina Green stepped down from her position.
At the meeting former council member, Randy Dalton was presented with a memento of appreciation by Doerun City Manager Alyssa Blakley for his service to the city serving several terms since 2013. Suprina Greene was not present at the meeting, but Blakley said she will be honored at a later time as she served since 2016.
