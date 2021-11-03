DOERUN, Ga. — Doerun voters supported the sale of hard liquor in the town by a narrow margin Tuesday.
In the town of about 724 people, 73 cast a ballot on the question. Yes votes totaled 39, while no votes were 34, according to City Clerk Kimberly Taylor.
Doerun’s existing alcohol ordinance allows for the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption. Taylor said the city council will now vote to amend that ordinance to allow for the sale of hard spirits for off-premises consumption as well.
The Doerun City Council will take up the question at its December meeting, which will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the council chambers, 223 W. Broad Ave.
The referendum on liquor sales was the only question on the ballot for the town on Tuesday.
