THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate a Saturday evening accident that claimed the life of a Doerun woman.
The accident occurred Saturday around 6 p.m., said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Dustin Rozier. A Lincoln MK, driven by Tory Wingate, collided with an ambulance.
Lillian Wingate, 94, of Doerun, was killed in the wreck.
A preliminary investigation indicates the Lincoln was headed west on Highway 188 and the ambulance, owned by Grady Health System of Atlanta, was southbound on U.S. 19.
The Lincoln, turned into the southbound lane of Highway 19 and the front of the ambulance struck the passenger side of the Lincoln.
Tory Wingate and the three occupants of the ambulance were taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team is assisting, Sgt. Rozier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.