TIFTON, Ga. — A Colquitt County woman died in a wreck in Tift County Saturday, officials said.

Around 11:23 a.m., a Jeep was heading west on Ga. Highway 520 (also called U.S. Highway 82) while a Freightliner truck was heading east on on the same road, near the intersection with Carpenter Road, a Georgia State Patrol report said.

The Jeep failed to yield and tried to turn left onto Carpenter Road, at which point the Freightliner hit the Jeep, the report said.

A passenger in the Jeep — Rose Jolly, 19, of Doerun — died from her injuries, the report stated. The Jeep’s driver suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Information on charges was not immediately available.

 

