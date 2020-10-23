MOULTRIE, Ga. – Moultrie police are seeking the owner of a truck that was discovered parked unattended behind the Dairy Queen on First Avenue S.E. A big reason why is to file charges over the fact that a dog was found inside the truck with no water or food.
It was early Thursday morning that Moultrie Police officer Jeriah Ruiz was dispatched to the Dairy Queen, where general manager Thomas Marshall reported that there was an abandoned vehicle in the back parking lot. The police incident summary states that Marshall said he was sure this vehicle had been there since Tuesday and that none of the restaurant’s employees claimed it as theirs. The Chevrolet GMT-400 also had a 5x8 trailer attached to it.
Ruiz reported approaching the truck, noting the front windows were open slightly and a large dog was inside.
Both Animal Control and a towing company were notified, and Ruiz said he ran the vehicle’s tag, which gave him a name for a registered owner but no phone number in the system. Animal Control took custody of the dog, and the truck was towed from the scene.
Ruiz also reported observing video camera footage from Dairy Queen. It showed a tall male picking up this vehicle around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and when it returned at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday this male plus another male got out of it and left the scene.
“Charges will be filed on the suspect once a positive ID has been made,” the Moultrie Police report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.