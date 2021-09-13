MOULTRIE, Ga. — In less than seven weeks, Moultrie will have its own dog park, located at Knuck McCrary Park.
“The new dog park is set to open on October 30,” said Maggie Davidson, associate director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
The current plan is to open the one acre dog park, named the “Bark Park,” at this year’s Howl-O-Ween Wag-N-Walk event on Oct. 30. According to Davidson, preparations for the park have been an ongoing process since summer of 2020.
“The fencing has already been ordered and we’re getting our dig permits to touch up the landscape and add some shrubbery. Just getting everything cleaned up... We’ve been researching the best practices, features, rules and maintenance implemented from other Georgia Recreation and Parks Association members to make sure it’s ready,” said Davidson in an interview Monday.
The park itself is planned to be a full acre wide and split up into three distinct sections. The first section is the front entrance that will house a main gate giving access to the two sections of the park. Both internal sections will be “off-leash,” meaning that dogs can run freely. The sections are meant to keep larger and smaller dogs separated.
“A crucial best practice for off-leash dog parks is having the two separate enclosed areas that large and small dogs can run and play independently with other breeds of a similar size and ability level. At the Bark Park, a dog is considered ‘small’ if they are under 35 pounds and older than six months,” said Davidson in an email conversation Monday afternoon.
The fence will be five feet high and will feature no 90 degree angles to keep dogs from getting trapped during play. Each side will feature a waste disposal basket and water access. Davidson and her team is currently in the process of shopping for other amenities such as benches, fake fire hydrants and other things dogs can jump and play on.
“What’s so great about these parks is that it not only gives the owners a chance to socialize with their dog but also allows people and their pets to interact with others,” said Davidson.
The total cost for the park is approximately $12,000, according to MCCPRA Director Greg Icard. The MCCPRA is currently hosting a brick selling fundraiser. You can purchase an engraved brick for either $100 or $225 depending on the size you choose. To get more information, you can contact the MCCPRA at 229-668-0028.
“This is just one of the many things that we are hoping to bring to the community. We have many other plans and many good things on the horizon,” said Icard.
