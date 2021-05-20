GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced that the Colquitt County School System was among 43 recipients of grants totaling $240,000.
These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history, according to a press release from the company.
The donations in Georgia are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 24,563 residents, the press release said.
Colquitt County’s share of the grants is $3,000.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides grant funding to support literacy and education initiatives serving individuals of all ages, the foundation said on its website, dgliteracy.org. The foundation funds nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores in the states in which they operate.
