MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy is challenging the incumbent probate judge in the June 9 election.
Donald Davis has served with the sheriff’s department for more than 29 years.
“I was born in Lowndes County in 1958 and was raised in Colquitt County. I have lived in Colquitt County ever since I was born,” Davis said. “I graduated from Moultrie Senior High School n 1976 and Abraham Baldwin College Police Academy in 1992. I have had thousands of hours of training in multiple areas from child abuse to protection of the elderly and the learning of the laws.”
“I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Jeanne, for almost 44 years,” he said. “We have one daughter, Hope, and one granddaughter, Lainey”
Among his roles at the sheriff’s department have been a few years on patrol, followed by a transfer to the investigative unit.
“I was an investigator for 13 years. I have always treated people the way I would want to be treated. While I was an investigator, I treated everyone fairly and equally to the best of my ability. I will continue to be fair with all,” said Davis.
During his time with the sheriff’s office, he has worked alongside officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
“I care about the citizens of Colquitt County and will continue to work hard for all being fair and equitable to all being there when someone needs my help,” he said. “I will be accessible to the people of Colquitt County to perform the duties of a probate judge, which include administering wills and estates, appointing guardians and conservatorships, marriage licenses, and weapon carry licenses.”
“I will be accessible to the people of Colquitt County and will not take three to four years to probate a will,” he said. “Everyone needs closure in a reasonable amount of time. I will do my utmost best to serve the people of Colquitt County professionally and timely.
“State law does not say a person has to be an attorney to be a probate judge but needs to know and do what is right for everyone,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.