MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pastor Shane Smith from Temple Baptist Church presented $1,500 checks from Temple and Celebrate Recovery to Crossroads Gospel Mission and Crossroads For Her.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program, has met at Temple for 14 years. Every Saturday they feed the participants a home cooked meal starting at 5:15 p.m. followed by a large group time of worship and testimonies at 6 p.m. and small groups at 7 p.m.
From left are Darlene Cox, president of Crossroads For Her; Linda Berl, vice president of Crossroads For Her; Pastor Shane Smith from Temple Baptist Church; Randy Benner, president of Crossroads Gospel Mission; and Sean Casteel, associate director of Crossroads Gospel Mission.
