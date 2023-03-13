MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the February 2023 State Transportation Board Meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 23 projects in January 2023. One project was subsequently deferred bringing the January letting total to 22 projects valued at $70,387,382.
One of those projects is in Colquitt County. Peek Pavement Marking, LLC, of Columbus, Ga., was the successful bidder for a project for upgrades of signing and pavement marking at various railroad crossings in Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty and Worth counties. The bid was $274,767.80. The DOT announcement did not specify how many or which railroad locations were included.
In addition, the DOT accepted a bid of roughly $2.5 million from Massana Construction Inc. of Tyrone, Ga., for bridge rehabilitation in Brooks and Thomas counties. Again, the DOT announcement didn’t specify how many or which bridges were included.
For more information, see the DOT awards document here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.