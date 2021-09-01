ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the award of 26 projects valued at more than $105 million.
The awards were made in July, the GDOT’s press release said.
The largest single investment, worth about $26 million, was the widening of State Route 133 in Dougherty and Worth counties.
The 3.784-mile project runs from north of State Route 112 near Bridgeboro to north of South County Line Road. It was awarded to Oxford Construction Company of Albany.
GDOT information provided with the press release did not say when work would begin, but it calls for completion by November 2023.
The project is the second of five projects widening SR 133 between Albany and Moultrie. The first project, from U.S. Highway 319 to Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County, was awarded in November 2020 with expected completion by July 30, 2023. Land clearing is taking place along that route now, and the DOT website says the project is 4.74% complete.
When all the projects are done, Highway 133 will have four lanes from Albany to Valdosta with medians and turn lanes between the northbound and southbound sides. The section from Moultrie to Valdosta was four-laned in five projects, which began in 2014 and finished in 2019.
The GDOT’s release on Wednesday did not include any projects in Colquitt County, but in addition to the Highway 133 project, an award in Cook County may affect local drivers. The GDOT awarded a $3.2 million project to Reames and Son Construction Co. of Valdosta to resurface Highway 37 from the Colquitt County line to the Berrien County line, a total of 13.852 miles. Work is scheduled to be complete by June 30, 2022.
