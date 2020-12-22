MOULTRIE, Ga. — Like a kid waiting for Santa at Christmas, Colquitt Countians may have thought a four-lane highway to Albany would never get here.
But a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday gives us reason to keep believing.
The GDOT awarded 15 construction contracts across the state in November, the press release announced. The largest one was the first of five widening projects on Highway 133 North.
In all, the transportation projects awarded last month totaled $103,744,588, the GDOT said. Of that, approximately $62.7 million was awarded to Reames and Son Construction, Inc., of Valdosta to widen and reconstruct 8.55 miles on State Route 133 from U.S. Highway 319 (State Route 35) to north of Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County.
The project was scheduled to be bid in Fiscal Year 2021, according to discussions at a public hearing last December in Doerun, and it’s being started right on time. The state’s fiscal year starts July 1 each year.
The contract calls for work on this section to be completed by July 30, 2023, according to information from the GDOT.
The remaining four sections are expected to start at various times over the next four years:
• Worth County, north of the Colquitt County line to north of State Route 112, is scheduled to be bid in Fiscal Year 2022.
• Dougherty County, north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive, FY 2022.
• North of SR 112 in Worth County to north of County Line Road in Dougherty County, FY 2024.
• Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County to south of Carlton Road in Worth County, FY 2025. This project includes the City of Doerun.
When completed, Highway 133 will feature four lanes from Albany, through Moultrie, to Valdosta. The Valdosta-to-Moultrie section, which also consisted of five projects, began in 2014 and finished in 2019.
The GDOT also accepted bids on other projects in November, including:
• The other widening and reconstruction contract was awarded to C & H Paving, Inc. to widen and reconstruct a little over half a mile of roadway on State Route 56 from Cates Mead Road (County Road 54) to State Route 80 in Burke County. The Highway 133 project and the SR 56 project together represent 62 percent or $64 million of the awarded funds.
• The second largest contract, $16.9 million, was awarded to East Coast Asphalt, LLC to resurface 10.9 miles of roadway on Interstate 75/State Route 401 south of Hat Creek Bridge to south of State Route 159 in Turner County. This contract, along with five other resurfacing contracts, represent 23 percent or $23.6 million of the awarded funds.
• The remaining 15 percent, or $16.2 million, is allotted for safety and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state. Safety contracts consist of signage upgrades, installation of cable barriers and construction of a roundabout at various roadways statewide.
The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $513.4 million, the GDOT said.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
DOT bids first contract of Hwy. 133 North widening
- By Kevin C. Hall | kevin.hall@gaflnews.com
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MOULTRIE [mdash]James Acie Holt, 68, of Moultrie, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
BERLIN [mdash]Alton Robert Olliff, 82, of Berlin passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
BOSTON [mdash]Richard Lee Reddick, 52, of Boston, Georgia passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Martha Folsom, 64, of Moultrie, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman set on fire in argument over beer
- Man arrested in Lowndes on Cook murder warrant
- Crime reports for Dec. 18, 2020
- Suspect charged after man shot at in his yard
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Colquitt Regional
- 5 indicted in robberies of Hispanics
- Crime reports for Dec. 17, 2020
- Norman Park nurse plays Santa Claus to sister in need
- Woman charged with DUI after one-vehicle crash
- Crime reports for Dec. 16, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.