ATLANTA — During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. None of those are in Colquitt County, but one project will affect traffic between Moultrie and Tifton.
The largest single investment, worth about $9.35 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company of Hahira to resurface 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on U.S. Highway 319 from the Colquitt County line to south of U.S. Highway 82 in Tifton.
The DOT described the project in an email Wednesday. Information provided with the email didn’t say when the project would start, but it’s scheduled to be complete by Sept. 30, 2023.
This project and 13 other resurfacing contracts represent 83 percent of the DOT’s October announcement, the email said.
