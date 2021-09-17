ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities in connection with the widening of State Route 133 (Project 0000473). The project is valued at more than $40M.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn how to connect with primes on this project, the SVDBE project goal, the subcontractor work scopes needed, and the eligibility requirements for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Georgia DOT EEO Director Kimberly King and the District 4 Engineering Team including District Engineer Van Mason, District Construction Engineer Keith Carver and Assistant District Construction Engineer Neil Tyson.
“This is a great opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to gain insight into the agency’s procedures and goals and to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the state,” the DOT said in a press release. “They will learn about available free supportive services and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT personnel and Supportive Service staff.”
The online event will be held 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Register here. Contact Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com or 678-420-5500 for more information.
