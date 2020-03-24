MOULTRIE, Ga. — Traffic passes over the Little Creek bridge on Highway 111. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced last week that the bridge, west of Moultrie between Kendallwood Church Road and Bay Rockyford Road, will be replaced.
The $4.6 million contract was awarded to Southern Concrete Construction Co. Construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2021. Traffic will use an on-site detour during construction.
The bridge was built in 1970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.