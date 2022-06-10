MOULTRIE, Ga. – The First National Bank of Moultrie opened its doors last year to serve the financial banking needs of the local community. On Friday, it celebrated its first anniversary.
Visitors to the Main Street bank were welcomed with light refreshments, desserts and door prizes.
“We are a traditional community bank with products and services to meet consumer and business needs,” Marc Demott, the market president of the First National Bank of Moultrie, said in an interview on Friday.
With local members on the Board of Directors, the bank provides local decision-making to local people, Demott said. The bank also has local investors.
Demott said when the bank opened, a goal was set for them to meet.
“The goal was exceeded before the first year anniversary,” Demott said.
Demott announced at the celebration that the bank will soon open an interactive drive-through facility on a vacant lot on First Street Southwest where the old YMCA was formerly located.
“We will soon break ground,” he said.
The First National Bank of Moultrie team has more than 75 years of local banking experience.
The bank offers personal banking with services including personal checking, online banking, mobile banking, mobile check deposits, personal lending, investment accounts and personal credit cards.
Its business banking services include business checking, business credit cards, investment accounts, business lending, cash management, remote deposit capture and merchant card services. They also provide mortgage financing.
Demott said the First National Bank of Moultrie is proud to offer a friendly personal experience to their customers.
“When a customer enters the bank, they are greeted by name,” he said.
The First National Bank of Moultrie lobby is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. An ATM is available outside the bank for customers 24 hours every day.
