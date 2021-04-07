MOULTRIE, Ga. — Developer Hal Carter, left, describes his plans for the apartments under construction in the former Belk building on Central Avenue as Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard listens. Carter led city officials and downtown merchants on a tour of the building he’s renovating Tuesday morning.
Carter said the building will house 13 apartments, three of them one-bedroom affairs. Two apartments on the ground floor will be wheelchair accessible.
A commercial area will be available in the front of the ground floor sometime after the apartments open, Carter said.
He did not know when renters could start applying, but he said he expects the apartments to be ready for move-in sometime in October.
The Downtown Development Authority is renting the building to Carter on a rent-to-own arrangement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.