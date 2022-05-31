MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie Downtown Economic Development and Georgia Department of Community Affairs hosted a Rural Zone Tax Credit Workshop at the Downtown Moultrie Welcome Center on Thursday, May 26.
The Revitalizing Underdeveloped Rural Areas Legislation (RURAL) House Bill 73 was signed into law in May 2017. The bill established three tax credits that developers, bankers, accountants, rural zone property owners or others interested in the program could potentially utilize.
The Moultrie Rural Zone became effective on Jan. 1, 2021, and will remain effective until Dec. 31, 2025.
“Anyone wanting to invest, now is the time because they can take advantage of the new tax credits,” Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations director, said in an interview on Friday.
The purpose behind the Rural Zone designation is to assist in the revitalization of the community by incentivizing new businesses to open in Downtown Moultrie, according to the brochure.
The rural zone of Moultrie is encompasses the center of Downtown Moultrie and the warehouse district area east of downtown.
“The area is in need of development, and the tax credits are great incentives for developers to invest and renovate.” Johnson said. “The area has fantastic potential for growth and development over the next several years.”
Cherie Bennett, the rural zone program manager with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, introduced three new tax credits: the Job Tax Credit, the Rehabilitation Tax Credit, and the Investment Tax credit.
A tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of the state income tax owed. These credits don’t apply to federal taxes.
“Tax credits generally save you more in taxes than deductions,” Bennett said. “Deductions only reduce the amount of your income that is subject to tax, whereas credits directly reduce your tax bill.”
Each credit has its own requirements to qualify, however the common requirement is that the business must create two new full time jobs. No credits are eligible without the job creation element being present.
“If it is an existing business applying, the jobs must to be created within the same tax year,” Bennett said during the workshop.
The Job Tax Credit is equivalent to $2,000 per year for each new full-time equivalent job for up to 5 years, but cannot exceed $40,000 credit per year.
The created positions must receive W-2s. Businesses won’t qualify if 1099-eligible positions are established.
During the session, Bennett explained that the credit can be taken for five years as long as the jobs are maintained.
The Investment Credit is equivalent to 25% of the purchase price of a property within the designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $125,000).
The Rehabilitation Credit is equivalent to 30% of the qualified rehabilitation costs of a building located within a designated Rural Zone (not to exceed $150,000). This credit can also be claimed over five years.
The credits can be held up to 10 years if the applicant does not use them within the five year period.
If all requirements are met for each credit, a business or investor potentially could claim all three tax credits, which would be worth approximately $500,000.
“The credits are not transferable, not refundable and not resellable,” said Bennett.
To obtain the credits in Moultrie, a certified entity or investor would file a certification form with Johnson, who is the local rural zone coordinator.
The local rural zone coordinator will verify that the certified entity or investor is located within the local rural zone and meets all local ordinances and licensing standards.
Then she will forward the certification form to the DCA for acknowledgment and acceptance.
After the investor or entity is certified, acknowledged and accepted, a copy will be provided to the applicant, the local rural zone coordinator and the Georgia Department of Revenue. The certification and the IT-RZ rural zone tax credit form should be attached to the income tax return when the credit is claimed.
The application deadline for the credits is Aug. 19.
For more information about Moultrie’s Downtown Rural Zone, please contact Amy Johnson at (229) 890-5455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.