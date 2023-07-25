MOULTRIE – Downtown Moultrie is seeking the public’s assistance as its staff plans this year's holiday festivities.
Christmas in July is a week-long initiative for community members to share their thoughts on the city’s Christmas celebrations. The annual Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. The Festival of Lights Christmas parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 14.
This year’s questionnaire began Monday, July 24, on Downtown Moultrie’s Facebook page with a poll on the Christmas parade theme.
“We want to hear your voice. What do you want to see this Christmas? We like to hear from the people,” Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Caroline Barber said in an interview Monday afternoon.
She said the office has received multiple inquiries on the parade’s theme since the previous Candyland parade last December.
Community members can leave their suggestions in the comments of the respective question posts this week only.
A second poll about adding more decorations to the holiday events was to be launched on Tuesday, July 25.
The decorations poll outcome will be announced on Wednesday followed by the parade theme reveal on Thursday. Applications for the parade participants will be available after the announcement.
The annual Downtown ornament will also be revealed on Friday. Artist applications for the ornaments will open after the reveal. Interested artists should email samples of their artwork to mediarequest@moultriega.com for consideration.
Multiple merchants downtown are holding special sales this week as a part of the Christmas in July initiative.
Barber said a craft market will be hosted in the Covered Breezeway during the December Second Saturday event. Applications will be announced soon.
