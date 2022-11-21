MOULTRIE — The Christmas spirit reigns as Downtown Moultrie “makes its list and checks it twice” for another holiday season.
Downtown’s signature holiday event, “Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night!” will kick off the Christmas season with a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of the Canopy of Lights on Nov. 24.
Dating back to the 1930s, the Canopy of Lights began with only four strands of lights hung from the top of the courthouse to the four corners of the square. The canopy has grown to include over 9,000 lights stretching throughout Downtown Moultrie, according to Downtown Moultrie’s website.
Santa Claus and his live reindeer, professional stilt walkers and other entertainment will boost the holiday spirit throughout the Courthouse Square.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but came back better than ever last year.
Amy Johnson, the City of Moultrie’s director of downtown economic development and public relations said, last year’s canopy lighting was a huge success.
“The Canopy of Lights is our thing. It’s something that people connect Moultrie and Colquitt County with because you don’t see it anywhere else,” Johnson said.
The City of Moultrie received the Premier Special Event award at the August 2022 Georgia Downtown Conference for its “Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night!” event.
Mayor William McIntosh said the event brings people together and is like a family reunion in the city.
Caroline Barber, the executive director of the Moultrie Convention and Visitors Bureau, said guests travel from out of state to experience the event.
“They come from states away because they know and they want to experience [it] again. Out of all the events in town, that is the one that [they] never want to miss,” Barber said in a Moultrie Observer article.
This year, guests can purchase $1 raffles for a chance to help Santa and the Mayor light the canopy. Johnson said the raffle is expected to be drawn on Friday, Nov. 18. The proceeds will help support downtown enhancements.
Guests will also have an opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping.
More than 20 downtown merchant shops, including new businesses and expansions, will open at 4 p.m., two hours before the Canopy of Lights is turned on for the season. They will be “decked out” with holiday decorations and cheer.
“It’s a magical time for our businesses to be open to welcome the community. It’s like their Holiday Open House,” Johnson said. “We have so many visitors that come to this event. It’s a proud moment when visitors walk around and look at our community and get to experience what we have to offer.”
Santa Stroll n’ Roll
The Courthouse Square will also be home to the Moultrie Service League’s “Santa Stroll n’ Roll” fun run on Dec. 3.
Children will share cookies with Santa and read “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Hannah’s School of Music will have special performances throughout the area.
The 30-minute holiday fun run will start at 6 p.m., and Devin Rogers is the chairman of the event, according to Moultrie Service League President Carrie Lassetter.
“We’re excited to host another fun run this year, and we hope to create a hometown holiday atmosphere,” she said.
Runners must register by Dec. 2 to participate. The fun run costs $15 for adults and $10 for children. The league is selling long sleeve t-shirts with a commemorative ornament for $15. They must be ordered by Nov. 11.
Lasseter said, “All proceeds from the Santa Stroll n’ Roll will help provide art educational opportunities to the children of our community.” Strollers, scooters and skates are allowed to be used during the run.
Downtown ornament
Each year, the Downtown Moultrie Association creates an ornament as its fundraiser.
“This year the ornament will be the Belk Hudson Lofts,” Johnson shared. “The merchants have been doing this since 1989.”
The ornament’s artist is Amber Bloodworth Payton, who is a former Moultrie resident.
Christmas parade
Preparations for the Christmas Parade, another major Moultrie holiday event, are ongoing.
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. and Downtown Moultrie has currently received high interest in it.
“This year’s theme is “Candyland Christmas,” Johnson said.
Second Saturday
December’s Second Saturday event is scheduled for Dec.10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square.
Interested guests should visit the Downtown Moultrie Facebook page or visit www.downtownmoultrie.com for more information about upcoming events. To register for the Santa Stroll ‘n Roll, please visit www.runsignup.com/Race/GA/Moultrie/SantaStrollnRoll.
