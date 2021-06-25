MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to celebrate Independence Day at an event which will take place on Thursday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the amphitheater on the courthouse square.
As a highlight of the event, DAR will dedicate the Path of Valor being installed in the streetscape directly in front of the Colquitt County War Memorial. The Path of Valor has been established as a collaboration between DAR and the Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow, Inc. Pave the Way Brick Program. It offers an opportunity for those who wish to pay tribute to men and women serving or who have served in any branch of United States armed services during times of war and peace.
The National Society DAR is kicking off its push leading up to the celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026, honoring the 250th birthday of the nation.
In addition to honoring present day military heroes, as part of that national celebration, John Benning Chapter is dedicating the Path of Valor to the chapter members' Revolutionary War patriots, with the Path including several purchased bricks bearing the names of members’ ancestors.
