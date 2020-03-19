MOULTRIE, Ga. — ”We’re not Chick-fil-A. We can’t survive these kinds of storms.”
Carrie Viohl, co-owner of The Square restaurant in downtown Moultrie, said this as she spoke on behalf of her restaurant and, unofficially, other independent restaurants facing a lack of business in wake of COVID-19.
She came to the March 17 City Council meeting to ask what the city could do to help those businesses stay running.
City Manager Pete Dillard said they support the city’s restaurants, but they can only do so much.
“The city spends probably close to half a million a year supporting our downtown merchants. We will continue to do that,” he said. “We’re going to push for common-sense solutions everywhere we can; however, we do know we may have our hands tied.”
Neither the city nor the state government has ordered restaurants to shut down, but they have all been advised to shy away from the dining-in option. Curbside service, delivery and takeout became more favorable.
This takes away from downtown restaurants like The Square, Three Crazy Bakers and Blue Sky Grill whose establishments mainly provide dine-in experiences.
Viohl said this will affect the restaurants in the long run but the safety of the customer is always important.
“My restaurant and other independent restaurants are working to try to create a safe environment and to create options for those who don’t want to come in,” she said. “At this time, we’re still open but if things change then we’ll close and continue business as long as we can. We just don’t know how long that could be.”
When Viohl took the stand during city council’s “citizens to be heard” section, she said it’s not just business owners that are affected but the workers too.
They could be cut, she said, but the business owners’ goal is to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“We’re trying to figure out ways for all of our employees to stay employed, continue getting their tips because none of our employees are in a position where they could take a month or two off work,” she said.
As Mayor Bill McIntosh said when he addressed COVID-19 to the city on March 17, “This is a time to become as innovative as possible in order to minimize the constraints under which we have found ourselves.”
McIntosh did still urge citizens to support local businesses when they can and when possible.
Moultrie Billiard Parlor employee Buddy Horne said he’s seen a decline in dine-in business, 20 percent less than usual in fact. Call-in orders have stayed the same, however.
Horne said he’s not too worried about COVID-19 or its effect on the business.
“If everybody would just calm down, do what they’re supposed to do, keep clean and stay home if you’re sick, I think everything will be all right,” he said.
Customers haven’t been freaking out over the virus, but still, he said, the parlor’s staff will continue to keep clean and sanitize.
Three Crazy Bakers owner Hart Brown said that business is only half of what it was as the restaurant moved toward curbside service. To-go orders are up, however.
“So, we’re just going to keep going with the to-go orders, our catering and casserole business,” Brown said. “We are practicing social distancing in the dining room but [it] is still open right now.”
He said he is a bit worried about the future knowing that this drop in business will have long-lasting effects. But that’s exactly why Viohl said she had to speak at city council.
She said she wasn’t there to speak individually on behalf of the other restaurants, but being in the same business, she said we’re all facing the same issues.
“We want all independent restaurants to thrive in downtown Moultrie — in all of Moultrie,” she said. “It’s important. Moultrie needs a restaurant culture. Without [it], Moultrie is just like any other city with a bunch of Applebee’s.”
We’re all in this together, she said.
