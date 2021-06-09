MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Work began Tuesday on a new fiber optic infrastructure project that is set to bring free public wi-fi and security cameras to downtown Moultrie.
A project that has been in development for “about four years,” officially began Tuesday, according to Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson.
“This has been a joint venture from us, the Downtown Moultrie Association and Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow,'' said Johnson. “It was funded through a grant we received from the USDA for $25,000 and private donations. We’re very excited the project is coming together.”
The fiber optic network will allow data to pass throughout the downtown area allowing the transmission of wi-fi and security surveillance, according to Moultrie I.T. Director Don Howell.
“The system will have multiple implications,” said Howell in a recent interview.
The fiber optic network will be installed by CooperCraft Communications of Tifton and the cameras will be set up by Network Technology Solutions of Thomasville. The total cost of the project is approximately $155,000 and should be completed within the next three months, according to Howell.
He also assured The Observer that implementing the fiber optic network will have little to no impact on the traffic downtown. If you have any questions regarding the network, you can contact Johnson at 229-890-5455.
