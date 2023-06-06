TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s J.G. Woodruff Farm will be able to gain hands-on experience with specialized farm equipment thanks to Doyle Equipment Manufacturing.
Jarrott Mock, territory sales representative for Doyle, was recently at ABAC to visit with the college’s farm staff and present a 5-ton mid-clearance spreader for use at the farm.
"I am proud to be an ABAC alumnus and to give back in this way,” said Mock, who graduated in 2004. “The best thing about coming to ABAC was the hands-on learning experiences which really prepared me for working in the agricultural field after leaving ABAC. Doyle is proud to provide this equipment to the ABAC Farm to benefit the ag students of today."
Based out of Palmyra, Mo., Doyle is a four-generation family owned company that operates across the country as well as globally.
“We are thankful for our continued corporate partnership with Doyle Manufacturing,” said Dr. Mark Kistler, dean of the ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “The loan of the 5-ton mid-clearance spreader will enhance both the academic mission of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, as well as the operations of our J.G. Woodroof Farm. Being able to have our students see and use the latest in agricultural equipment will help them to have the knowledge and skills they need for future employment.”
ABAC Chief Advancement Officer Deidre Martin said the donation was made through the ABAC Foundation.
