MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health district is offering free Pfizer booster shots.
Announced Tuesday, the 8-2 health district, which encompasses Colquitt County, will be offering complementary COVID booster shots, according to Karen Snyder, DPH public information officer.
“In following the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for COVID vaccine booster shots, Southwest Health District is now offering free booster shots in all 14 counties within the district,” Snyder said in an email conversation.
Sites such as Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the DPH and pharmacies continue to offer the shot. Appointments will be required for boosters from the DPH, according to Snyder.
The recommendations for COVID vaccine booster shots are:
– People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.
– People ages 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.
– People ages 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
– People ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Dr. Michael Brown, CRMC chief medical officer, said booster shots are the same dosage and formula patients received during their original two doses.
“Obviously, CRMC recommends the vaccine. It’s safe and will help protect people who are at risk of dying from COVID,” Brown said in an interview Thursday. “The booster is the same shot that 40% of Colquitt County has already received.”
While Brown said testing is still continuing, the CDC’s current data shows only those who originally received the Pfizer vaccine can get the booster.
“We just don’t know everything. While the CDC has never claimed to know everything on COVID, the tests are showing that people should stick to the vaccines they received initially.”
He also stated the issue COVID patients are dealing with is not always the issue itself but the underlying medical conditions people can have before the onset of the virus.
“We know that the vaccine can’t cause the infection. That’s what the vaccine does. It helps to protect from that infection. The issue comes that the people who have underlying conditions such as obesity, history of kidney disease, COPD, active or previous smokers and the list goes on are especially at risk from contracting or dying from the virus. Especially those over the age of 65,” Brown said.
Currently, the CDC has not commented on the use of Moderna or Johnson and Johnson as booster shots but Brown said it will more than likely approve Moderna soon. He said vaccinations are something that should be discussed with a doctor or other medical professionals and said the public should stay away from medical information on social media.
“The vaccine and the boosters are something that CRMC is very adamant about. We want people to trust medical professionals, specifically the ones at the CDC. It’s like this: If my car wasn’t working properly, I'd go to a mechanic or if my faucet wasn’t working, I'd call a plumber. Trust in the trained professionals. Trust in us, our goal is only to help people and ensure (their) survival,” Brown said.
