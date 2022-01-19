MOULTRIE, Ga. — A traffic stop and chase led to the recovery of an ounce of meth Tuesday.
Georgia State Patrol troopers first attempted to stop a vehicle near the Holiday Inn on Veterans Parkway North for a window tint violation Tuesday afternoon, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Ivon Folsom.
“The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled at a high rate of speed,” Folsom said in an interview Wednesday. “Garret Harper (38, of Moultrie) was the driver of the vehicle. During the chase, the trooper saw Harper throw two baggies, which were later discovered to have contained meth, out the window.”
The vehicle was eventually stopped via a PIT maneuver shortly after it turned onto Overlook Drive.
After Harper was detained without further incident, Folsom said a search of his vehicle yielded a baggy that contained approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, $600 in cash, a “small amount of weed” and a scale that had residue of meth.
“I was then called to the scene by GSP and we went to search for the two baggies that were thrown out of the window,” Folsom explained.
Two baggies were found in the area where Harper had allegedly thrown them out the window but authorities said there was “nothing really inside.”
“When you’re traveling at such a high rate of speed and you throw that stuff out the window, it just goes everywhere,” Folsom said. “But due to the size of the bag we estimated there were another two or so ounces between them.”
Authorities did say that Harper was wanted in “at least two other counties” but they did not say what charges had been filed against him there.
In Colquitt County, Harper has been charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction, tampering with evidence, window tint violation, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
