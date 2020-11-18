MOULTRIE, Ga. – What was almost a head-on collision with a Colquitt County deputy’s squad car turned into a moderately paced chase through a trailer park and the arrest of a Norman Park man Monday evening.
Jamarius Zyquan Walker, 21, initially received charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to drive within single lane and no insurance, all misdemeanors. The auto pursuit began behind restaurants on Veterans Parkway and ended on Cool Springs Road, but a chase on foot ensued before it all finally ended.
Sgt. Joey Chapman of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said in the incident report it was after 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 that he was patrolling Doc Darbyshire Road and turned onto the back access road behind Taco Bell and Waffle House on Veterans Parkway. He said a vehicle was exiting the Waffle House lot by the rear and did not yield right-of-way to his patrol car, nearly striking him head on.
Sgt. Chapman said this vehicle proceeded to run a stop sign, so he turned on his lights and siren. The vehicle, however, sped up and continued towards a trailer park on Doc Darbyshire Road. Sgt. Chapman reported that the vehicle attempted to get between another vehicle and a tree in one of the lots, then parked behind the lot and turned off its lights. The driver remained in the vehicle as the still-driving deputy approached, and the deputy was able to get the Georgia tag number.
Sgt. Chapman said he was getting out of his car in order to make contact with the driver, but the driver drove away still with the vehicle’s headlights off. The pursuit by car continued outside the trailer park, and Sgt. Chapman said the driver went from Doc Darbyshire to Darbyshire in a reckless manner, swerving from side to side. When that vehicle tried to pass on a curve on Darbyshire, Sgt. Chapman said it hit two trees and a mailbox on Cool Springs Road.
The driver, Sgt. Chapman said, fled from the vehicle after it came to a rest. Residents in the area were able to tell the deputy which direction the driver went, and he caught up with him in a front yard.
Walker reportedly told Sgt. Chapman he tried to get away because he didn’t have a driver’s license.
The Georgia State Patrol arrived to work the accidents, and the sheriff’s report says a trooper found in the car a green leafy substance in a Mason jar, a digital scale and $130 in cash. Walker is also being charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
There was also minor damage done to the vehicle at the Doc Darbyshire trailer park and the owner was informed of what happened. Walker is also being charged with striking an unattended vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.