NORMAN PARK, Ga. — A man was taken to hospital after being involved in two simultaneous car accidents Friday, June 11.
James Smith and Raya Alberto were both traveling on Ga. Highway 35 (also called U.S. Highway 319) near West Weeks Street in Norman Park, according to the Georgia State Patrol accident report.
The report said Smith braked suddenly due to “a separate traffic accident involving a deer.” The front of Alberto’s car struck the rear of Smith’s.
Both vehicles were not operable after the accident and were towed away, the GSP said.
Smith was taken to Colquitt Regional where he was treated and released, according to CRMC Communications Coordinator Jordan Hammack.
The GSP report said Alberto was the suspect at fault due to traveling “too closely behind” Smith, but it did not list either driver as being charged in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.