MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Florida man was hit with 11 drug-related charges following a traffic stop just after midnight Friday on Veterans Parkway.
Eleven different illegal or restricted substances were found during a search of his SUV, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Deputy Bentley Hughes was on patrol at around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 6. At the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Hwy. 37, the deputy reported that an SUV with a Florida license tag was in front of her stopped at the red light but then began traveling through the light. Dep. Hughes activated her patrol car’s signal lights and pulled the SUV over into a business parking lot.
The driver of the SUV was Jason Timothy Hodges, 36, of Winter Haven, Fla. Hodges reportedly told the deputy he had been driving “all day” from Orlando on his way to Atlanta and fell asleep at the traffic light. He also claimed that the SUV was a rental.
Dep. Hughes reported detecting the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Hodges admitted to having smoked marijuana the day before, that there was possibly a marijuana cigarette in the SUV and that he buys them pre-rolled in Florida.
The incident report states more law enforcement units arrived on the scene, and a search of the SUV began. There was a camouflage backpack in the front, and deputies first found a clear plastic bag inside containing a vial of clear liquid and a label with the word “testosterone” on it. Also found were a smoking device and a glass pipe each with residue in them.
Hodges was subsequently placed under arrest and searched. The deputy’s report said he was wearing a pack around his waist, and in this deputies found a vial containing a powder substance and another plastic bag, this one containing a crystal-like substance. Hodges reportedly denied these items were his.
Sheriff’s office reports said more items were found in the search, including a steel Thermos containing multiple pills in small plastic bags, plastic bags containing powdery substances with a label reading “Dal K,” two medicine bottles (one labeled “Xanax” and containing pills and the other containing a crystal-like substance in a plastic bag), a case containing a rubber bag with U.S. currency inside, a plastic box containing pills, a glass vial with a substance inside, a small spoon and a syringe, a lunchbox containing empty bags, a dropper bottle containing liquid, a circular container with a powdery substance in a clear bag inside and two scales, a rubber zipper pouch with two tubes both containing pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and a second lunchbox containing a smoking device.
Hodges was cited for failure to obey traffic control device and faces several drug-related charges:
• Violation of the Georgia Controlled Subtances Act — Schedule I, possession of LSD.
• VGCSA — Schedule I, possession of MDA (Sally).
• VGCSA — Schedule I, possession of MDMA (Molly).
• VGCSA — Schedule II, possession of amphetamines.
• VGCSA — Schedule III, possession of Ketamine.
• VGCSA — Schedule III, possession of testosterone.
• VGCSA — Schedule IV, possession of Clonazepam,
• Trafficking in ecstasy.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Possession of cocaine.
• Unlawful possession of Ephedrine.
