MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Moultrie man is facing a felony drug possession charge after the Moultrie Police Department arrested him on Sept. 28.
George Callahan IV, 25, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance after police say he was found in possession of ecstasy, according to an MPD arrest report.
According to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Justin Searcy, it occurred after Callhan was pulled over.
“At about 22:41 p.m. (10:41 p.m.), they made a stop at the McDonald’s parking lot for an equipment violation,” Searcy said.
This happened to be a joint operation between the MPD and CCSO; Searcy was on-scene representing the drug task force. He said he smelled marijuana coming from Callahan’s vehicle, prompting a search.
The search found about a half-ounce of marijuana, digital scales and ecstasy pills. Callahan was taken to the Colquitt County Jail shortly after.
