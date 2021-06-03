NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol reported that a trooper captured a drunk driver after a high speed chase on May 25.
The trooper was performing a traffic stop on a black Cadillac on Old Norman Park Road, according to the incident report, which the GSP released Thursday. While that vehicle was stopped a black Dodge driven by Kenneth Allen Jr., 23, 310 New River Church Road, Tifton, “made a right turn onto Old Norman Park Rd. at a high rate of speed as it kicked up dirt and dust.”
The trooper left the Cadillac and began pursuing Allen who was traveling south on Old Norman Park Road before turning left onto Bear Creek Road, the report said. After turning the trooper witnessed Allen “travel off the right shoulder, strike a street sign and continue east on Bear Creek Road.”
After running the stop sign on Bear Creek Road and Big Bear Boulevard, the vehicle made an “immediate left turn back onto Bear Creek Road traveling east.” As the vehicle came to the intersection of Bear Creek Road and RL Norman Road, “the vehicle struck the ditch.”
After backing his vehicle out of the ditch, Allen entered a field on the east side of RL Norman Road, the GSP said. The vehicle traveled through the field at a high speed while workers were in the field working around heavy equipment, according to the report. Allen shortly re-entered RL Norman Road before driving into another field, it said.
Allen began traveling through “planted tomato plant hills, damaging them in the process.” After entering a third field, the trooper attempted a “PIT maneuver” which was originally unsuccessful. After a second attempt, the vehicle was “disabled,” the report said.
After placing Allen under arrest, the trooper “noticed Allen’s eyes were bloodshot, glassy and his pupils were dilated,” the report said. Allen declined consent for a sample of breath or blood. During a check on Allen’s driver’s license, troopers discovered his license was suspended and he was wanted in Tift County for probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
Allen was transported to the Colquitt County Jail where he was charged with criminal damage to property, speeding, D.U.I., reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, hit and run, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to obey stop sign, driving with a suspended license and adult seatbelt violation.
