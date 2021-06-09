MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A chase involving three law enforcement agencies began on Highway 133 in Berlin and ended with a wreck and an arrest near Moultrie.
Steven Burley, 817 Clarence Norman Circle, had failed to stop at a stop sign Tuesday afternoon in front of a Berlin police officer according to Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Keith Newman.
“Burley began to flee after BPD officers engaged him following the missed stop sign,” said Newman.
Towards the middle of the chase, Georgia State Patrol troopers were called in to assist in the pursuit. The pursuit reached speeds “up to 100 mph” said Newman. Throughout the chase, Burley was noted to be, “driving erratically and even on the wrong side of the road.”
Newman and other investigators were called in to assist in the chase after Burley had turned on Sardis Church Road. Shortly after, Burley had turned onto a privately owned yard and crashed his vehicle into a fence, Newman said.
“He got out of the vehicle with a black backpack and attempted to run," Newman said. "He made it about 10 to 15 yards before he was apprehended. While fleeing he tried to throw the backpack into an abandoned vehicle nearby.”
Within the backpack investigators found approximately a gram of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and other assorted personal items including Burley’s photo ID, Newman said.
Burley was transported to the Colquitt County Jail where he was charged with possession of meth by the CCSO. He was charged by the BPD with speeding, reckless driving, felony obstruction of an law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to drive within a single lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with license suspended or revoked, no insurance, no registration and aggressive driving.
