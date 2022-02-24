MOULTRIE, Ga. — An accident at the intersection of Highways 319 and 133 sent one man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m. when the driver of a white Dodge Caravan was traveling north on 319, according to Moultrie Police Department officer Jackson Autrey.
“The van was attempting to turn and didn’t use the turn lane. Didn’t see that car coming and that’s when it T-boned the Honda,” Autrey said at the scene.
The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by EMS for his injuries, Autrey said.
Authorities were not able to provide the identity of the man at the time. No other serious injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.