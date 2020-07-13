MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Florida man was injured after his semi-trailer truck overturned late on July 7. Muddy roads may have been the cause, responding Georgia State Patrol Trooper Tyler Edgar said.
Victor Cuevas, 44, was traveling east to transport watermelons in his vehicle on Mary L. Heirs Road. Attempting to round the curve, Cuevas lost control causing the vehicle’s trailer to overturn in the rightmost ditch, subsequently followed by the truck itself.
“It was kind of muddy but it took a sharp turn on a dirt road and pretty much the back end of the trailer’s weight shifted,” Edgar said.
It landed on the passenger side.
Cuevas wasn’t injured from the accident, rather he received a possible injury to his ankle in an attempt to remove himself from the truck.
Colquitt EMS transported Cuevas to Colquitt Regional Medical Center before Edgar arrived.
“They talked about maybe holding him for surgery reasons for his ankle,” Edgar said.
A call made to CRMC on July 10 revealed that Cuevas was still a patient and is stable. His truck and its contents, the watermelons, were cleaned up later that night after the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.