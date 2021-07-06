MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two individuals were treated for injuries after a single vehicle accident struck a home on Funston Sale City Road.
Driver Zeqarius Enrigue Davis and passenger Skylar Montana Loften were traveling east on Funston Sale City Road, when a verbal argument began between the two, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
The report said that Davis told the officer the argument escalated when Lofton “grabbed the wheel causing him to lose control.” The vehicle left the roadway on the left hand side before striking a ditch and coming to a final rest “after striking a residence.”
Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marcus Lopez stated in the report that he “observed injuries to both driver and passenger.”
Davis and Lofton were transported by Emergency Medical Service to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. According to Colquitt Regional Medical Center Assistant Director of Marketing Jordan Hammack, both victims were treated and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.