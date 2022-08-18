MOULTRIE, Ga. — A woman who pleaded no contest in connection with the death of a child in 2018 has died following an incident at Pulaski State Prison.
Monica Mae Cutts, 29, was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Navicent Health Center in Macon, Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Chris Clark said on Thursday.
Clark said an autopsy was being performed Thursday at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta. He was unable to provide the cause or manner of death until he receives the autopsy’s results.
Cutts, of Tallahassee, Fla., was the driver of a Kia automobile that struck two brothers on Thigpen Trail about 6:50 a.m. Oct. 25, 2018. Ten-year-old Noah John Palmer and his 7-year-old brother, Dylan Wolfe, were crossing the road to a school bus that was stopped with its flashing lights and stop sign activated. Palmer died that evening. Wolfe was injured but survived.
Cutts pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and serious injury by vehicle. Other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years on probation. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections’ website, she was scheduled for release no later than Oct. 25, 2023.
The Observer reached out to the Department of Corrections Thursday morning for information about the incident that led to Cutts’ death, but the department had not responded as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Whiddon Shiver Funeral Home in Thomasville is in charge of Cutts’ funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.