MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A drowsy driver’s failure to maintain lane put her and her passenger in the hospital early Thursday.
Kayla Pfuntner, 22, and her passenger Jonathan Folsom, also 22, were traveling north on Ellenton Omega Road about 5:15 a.m. According to responding Georgia State Trooper Tyler Edgar, Pfuntner said she was extremely tired and started falling asleep at the wheel.
As that occurred, her vehicle veered off the eastern edge of the road into a culvert. The impact vaulted the vehicle onto its roof in a ditch on the same side of the road as the culvert.
The vehicle, a 2003 Saturn L200, received disabling damage from the matter. When Edgar arrived on the scene, he found both Folsom and Pfuntner with possible injuries.
Both were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Pfunter was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said Friday, but Folsom remains in the hospital with a stable condition.
Pfuntner was charged with failure to maintain lane, however.
