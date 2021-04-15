MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County woman was in the process of reporting her SUV stolen Wednesday when the vehicle came driving up — with a state trooper in pursuit.
A Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy was called out to a residence on the 900 block of John Buck McCoy Road Wednesday. The complainant said her son had taken her red Ford Escape without her permission and would like to file a report.
The deputy was getting information about the stolen vehicle when Raiford Scott Lane “came driving up at a high rate of speed” with a Georgia State Patrol car right behind him, according to the Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Lane stopped the vehicle on the property and refused to exit the vehicle, the deputy said. The GSP trooper and the deputy eventually “assisted him out of the vehicle and onto the ground where he was placed in handcuffs,” the deputy reported.
Lane was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license by the GSP and felony theft by taking by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to information released on Thursday.
