MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Tallahassee hospital reports that a driver remains in fair condition more than a week after crashing while trying to get away from a sheriff’s deputy.
Rantiez Deshad Williams, 27, of Moultrie, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare after the crash early on the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A hospital spokeswoman said Monday that fair condition means his vital signs are stable and within normal limits; he is conscious but may be uncomfortable; and indicators are favorable.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said a Moultrie Police Department officer saw a white car traveling “over 100 mph” on Camilla Highway near Lakeside Church but was unable to stop him.
Sgt. Mike Jackson of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office encountered Williams’ white Mercedes Benz R500 on Ga. Highway 37 West near Rossman Dairy Road at about 3:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported. He turned around and began to pursue it. At one point during the pursuit, Jackson said he was traveling 114 mph “and the vehicle was still pulling away from him.”
At the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 37 West and Funston-Sale City Road, Williams collided with a power pole before spinning into about 30 feet of fence and “flipping upside down,” according to the sheriff’s office incident report. Williams was ejected from the vehicle and landed about 50 feet from the front of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies reported Williams was initially unresponsive. They checked to see if there were any other occupants in the vehicle, but by then the vehicle had caught fire. Deputies called for fire and EMS services.
Before EMS arrived, Williams became responsive again and was able to give his name but “seemed to think he was still in his vehicle and needed to get to Shy Manor Apartments,” according to the deputy’s report.
Moultrie Fire Department helped EMS provide medical assistance while Colquitt County volunteer firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire. The MFD forcibly entered the vehicle, but no one else was inside. No other information about the vehicle could be obtained because of the fire, the Moultrie Fire Department report said.
Williams has been charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, driving with no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
