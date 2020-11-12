MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia State Patrol is still trying to identify the driver involved in a fatal accident that occurred in the early evening hours of Oct. 23 on Veterans Parkway north of Moultrie.
This accident involved a bicyclist, 42-year-old Jason Jones of Norman Park, who was killed.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said Jones died of multiple blunt force trauma.
The Georgia State Patrol crash report — released on Thursday — states that sometime after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a Toyota Yaris was going north on Veterans Parkway in the left lane 0.1 miles away from its intersection with the Tifton Highway. The report states this vehicle struck Jones’ bicycle on the rear tire with its front end. The vehicle then left the scene while the bicycle rider struck the roadway.
The vehicle was found the following day, Oct. 24, at a residence not far from the accident.
“It was hidden in the bushes,” said Trooper Frank Gay.
Trooper Gay said the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team obtained surveillance footage from the Raceway store in the area of the accident and identified the vehicle involved and what damage it received.
The GSP report states the driver was a male.
Gay said the woman registered as the vehicle’s owner had not reported the car stolen, but she told him she did not know who was driving it at the time of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.