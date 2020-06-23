MOULTRIE, Ga. -- An elderly driver was thought to have been injured when a tractor driver cut her off on June 17. The responding Georgia State Patrol trooper said everything turned out all right, though.
Darrell Kenneth Griffin, 61, was driving his tractor in front of Linda Gail Truett Pope, 69, both traveling north on Tallokas Road near the intersection between it and Old Berlin Road.
Pope attempted to pass just as Griffin was turning left into a field.
Responding Trooper Tyler Edgar said the tractor had been following all rules of the road with the exception of its failure to yield.
“It’s a passing zone right there and the tractor is an older tractor,” he said. “Obviously it had his triangle on the back and everything you’re supposed to have when you bring a tractor down the road, but he turned left into the field without clearing his lane to the left.”
And thus Griffin turned into her. Whereas Pope was found possibly injured, her vehicle was totaled and had to be towed away. Griffin’s tractor was reported with functional damage -- “hardly any damage at all,” Edgar said.
Colquitt EMS arrived at the scene and checked Pope out, finding her without need for transport. Edgar cited Griffin failure to yield while turning left.
