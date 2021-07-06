MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two men from Savannah were arrested on drug charges outside the Colquitt County Jail Friday while trying to “pick up their friend.”
Jonathan Nathaniel Heyward, 27, 2021 Bolling St., Savannah, Ga., and Ra’sean Craig Williams, 28, 9 Fluke Ave., Savannah, were “picking up their friend from CCJ when they were arrested with marijuana in their vehicle,” said Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Justin Searcy in an interview that same day.
“We received a call from Deputy Chief Warden Matthew Connor regarding two individuals who, ‘smelled like marijuana.’ They were waiting to pick up another inmate,’” Searcy said.
DET agents Searcy and Christopher Wood responded to Connor’s call and were able to smell what they suspected to be marijuana on Heyward and Williams. Since their vehicle was located past the county’s guard line, Searcy and Wood were legally allowed to search the vehicle without consent of the owner, according to Searcy.
Within the center console of the vehicle, they found two Ziplock baggies as well as a “fold over sandwich bag” containing an undisclosed amount of marijuana. They also found a bookbag within the vehicle that held three stacks of cash totaling $12,058 and more marijuana.
During the search of Heyward and Williams’ person, DET agents found “two more bags of marijuana,” Searcy said.
Both were arrested on charges of crossing guard lines with contraband. Heyward was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute due to the backpack, Searcy said.
