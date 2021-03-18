MOULTRIE, Ga. — On March 15 at approximately 12:15 pm the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Westbrook Drive.
The DET was notified by a call made by neighbors regarding the “pungent smell of marijuana,” according to Investigator Justin Searcy.
“We followed up on the call and we smelt something strongly resembling the smell of marijuana,” stated Searcy.
Based on the odor, Searcy and the DET had probable cause to acquire a search warrant to search the house. They discovered a hydroponic marijuana growing operation. They recovered approximately 30 marijuana plants growing under what Searcy says was a “sophisticated hydroponic system.”
Along with the plants, the DET uncovered 2 pounds of processed marijuana, 85 vials of steroids, one AR-15 assault weapon and $5,000 in cash, Searcy said.
Perry Amos Westbrook, 64, was arrested at the residence and charged on March 16 with possession of a schedule III substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and manufacture of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.