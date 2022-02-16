MOULTRIE, Ga. — A standard search warrant stemming from an undercover purchase led investigators to a stolen Florida U Haul trailer.
Members of the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Feb. 9. DET investigators said they had orchestrated undercover buys at 159 Lighter Knot Court in Moultrie.
Three individuals were arrested who were living or staying on site, which was described by DET investigator Channing McDowell as “a large coach bus that had been converted into a sort of camper.”
Chancey Zerrer Godfrey, 27, 159 Lighter Knot Court; Thomas Mitchell Wescoat, 31, 225 Indian Lake Drive; and Brittany Snellgrove, 32, of Moultrie, were all arrested at the residence.
The trailer that was found on the property was originally rented by Snellgrove in Tallahassee, Fla. It had previously been reported stolen due to lack of payment, according to McDowell.
“She had either rented it and never made a payment or had rented it and never returned it. We’re not really sure as of right now. We just ran it and reported it to U Haul and they told us it was stolen,” McDowell said in an interview Tuesday.
Godfrey was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Wescoat was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and Snellgrove was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
McDowell said Godfrey had what he called a “speed ball.”
“It’s just a mixture of cocaine and methamphetamine,” he said.
Godfrey reportedly had approximately 1.5 grams of this speed ball in his pocket when he was arrested.
Wescoat was arrested due to a “decent amount” of meth being found on his bed, according to McDowell.
