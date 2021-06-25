MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team carried out two drug raids that led to seizure of “over 20 ounces of marijuana” and a “significant amount of pills.”
The first raid conducted occurred on June 23 at 1209 Fifth Ave. S.E. More than 20 ounces of marijuana were found distributed among Mason jars, Ziplock baggies and other assorted “variety” baggies along with a digital scale and $278 in cash, according to DET Agent Justin Searcy.
Searcy said an undercover criminal informant purchased marijuana from the residence, which allowed DET agents to secure a search warrant on the address.
Seller Williams, age and address unknown, was arrested at the residence and was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Searcy said.
The second raid occurred June 25 at 114 15th St. S.E. A “significant amount of pills” was found, according to DET Agent Keith Newman.
DET agents had been watching the house “for sometime” before serving the warrant, Newman said. Inside they found multiple pills of oxycodone and hydrocodone in bags and an unmarked prescription bottle as well as a “felony amount of marijuana,” he said.
Derrick Jerome Peterson, age and address unknown, was arrested when trying to flee the house.
After Peterson was arrested, DET agents found a backpack in a “broke down SUV” in the yard containing the pills and marijuana, Newman said. An unknown substance was also found in the bag which has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for further testing.
Peterson was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
