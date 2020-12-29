MOULTRIE, Ga. – According to Sgt. Christopher Wood of the Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team, active warrants are out for Sharron Maleek Lewis of Moultrie after a drug possession arrest was made on Eighth Avenue Southeast on Dec. 22.
Sgt. Wood said two pounds of marijuana, an undetermined amount of crack cocaine, stolen firearms and money from drug sales were seized at a residence on this date. He said this was the result of a six-month investigation into drug activity at this location.
“We went to talk to the residents,” said Sgt. Wood. Investigators detected the odor of marijuana upon approaching the residence, and Sgt. Wood said that led them to obtain warrants.
One suspect, Michael Johnson Jr., of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine, each with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property (firearms).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.