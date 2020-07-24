MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County sheriff’s investigators were very busy Wednesday, July 22, with five separate arrests over the course of the day. In one of the arrests, the suspect fought back and injured a deputy.
At 2:43 a.m. July 22, deputies spotted Zekevis Lafel Williams at Raceway on Veterans Parkway. Knowing Williams had an outstanding warrant, they stopped to arrest him, according to Investigator Justin Searcy.
Williams reacted violently, Searcy said, and a deputy suffered a back injury. Williams was shocked with a Taser to bring him under control.
A search found methamphetamine, Searcy said.
The deputy was checked out at the hospital but was released, he said.
Williams, 30, 5511 Highway 133 N., Doerun, was charged with probation violation, felony obstruction of an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Other cases made July 22 also involved drugs.
Just before 1 p.m. July 22, a Colquitt County deputy pulled over a vehicle on Veterans Parkway at Tallokas Road. The deputy smelled marijuana during the stop, Searcy said.
A search of the vehicle found marijuana and ecstasy, he said.
Marquez Paul Booker, 25, 303 Booker Lane, Pavo, was charged with possession of ecstasy.
That evening, Joseph Jerel Phillips, 32, of Moultrie, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after officers looking for someone else smelled marijuana from his vehicle.
Investigator Keith Newman said DET officers were driving through the parking lot of the Moultrie Inn searching for a vehicle. Their windows were down and they smelled marijuana from Phillips’ vehicle, he said.
Newman said Phillips was sitting in the vehicle with the door open and when investigators confronted him, he admitted having smoked some marijuana shortly before. Newman said Phillips handed over a digital scale with marijuana residue. About three pounds of marijuana was found during a search of the vehicle.
The same night, Investigator Searcy and other members of the Drug Enforcement Team saw a vehicle with an occupant known to have outstanding warrants in Florida and Thomas County, Ga. Searcy said the officers blocked him in at the Quality Inn off Veterans Parkway.
The suspect, Joshua Lora, 29, ran behind the motel but was caught after a foot chase, Searcy said.
Lora doesn’t face any charges in Colquitt County, Searcy said, but he was transported to Thomas County to face prosecution there.
The same night, the Georgia State Patrol stopped a red Jeep Cherokee on Highway 37 West at West Bypass. Searcy said a search of the vehicle founds firearms and methamphetamine.
The driver, Eric Beck, a convicted felon, had not been charged as of Friday afternoon, but Searcy said charges are planned.
Charges are also still pending against Ricky Hayes, who was arrested July 17.
Searcy said a deputy responded at 2:55 a.m. that day to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Ticknor Road. The deputy found Hayes inside the car, along with a pistol, methamphetamine and a small quantity of marijuana, Searcy said.
