MOULTRIE, Ga. — Authorities uncovered a total of five ounces of drugs and four firearms while serving a search warrant on Jones Lane.
Moultrie Police Department Special Operations Division along with MPD-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team investigators raided a home on Jones Lane Thursday, according to DET Commander Keith Newman.
Within the home they found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of marijuana, four firearms and $5,600 in cash, Newman said.
Johnny Murray, 36, a resident of the home, was arrested without incident, Newman said.
Investigators first learned about the residence from “multiple sources” who provided information on the home, who lived there and what was being sold, the investigator said.
“We had performed a few undercover buys from the home. But the case mostly came from the people who were able to give us more information on when and where the drugs would be,” Newman said.
Murray was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
