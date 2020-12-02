MOULTRIE, Ga. – What began as part of an investigation into stolen property by multiple law enforcement agencies turned into a drug arrest on Cook Road.
April Dawn Sangster, 38, of Moultrie was charged on Nov. 24 with one count of trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, three counts of possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and one count of possession and use of drug related objects. All items were found during a consented search of her residence.
According to Colquitt County Drug Investigator Channing McDowell, he was contacted by investigators from the Moultrie Police Department and Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a call on the Cook Road address. He said the purposes were to follow up on a lead and conduct an interview related to a search for stolen property.
“We could smell the odor of marijuana,” said McDowell.
After obtaining consent to search the residence, McDowell said, they found a growing marijuana plant, a large quantity of marijuana packaged for distribution, multiple digital scales, a 9-mm handgun, two types of pills and approximately five ounces of methamphetamine.
“We were looking for (Sangster) and her sister about burglaries and stumbled onto this stuff,” said McDowell. He said only Sangster was arrested as she admitted the “stuff” was her property.
