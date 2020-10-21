MOULTRIE, Ga. – It was a Monday of traffic mayhem in one heavily driven section of Moultrie, and when all is totaled up the repair bill is expected to be in the $100,000 range.
A dump truck driver told a Moultrie police officer that he did not have the rear of the truck lowered after washing it out. The truck then made contact with lines as it was driven into the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Fourth Avenue Northeast. The responding officer noted finding traffic lights and electrical lines lying on the highway. The result was a shutdown of traffic that included blocking the exit of the Fourth Avenue runabout that keeps a vehicle on that avenue and a rerouting of traffic at the First Avenue and Veterans Parkway intersection.
Georgia Department of Transportation media contact Juanita Birmingham told The Moultrie Observer Wednesday that out of 12 total signal heads at this intersection, all but one were broken. She said all the heads were replaced. The two concrete poles holding up the cables were broken, and all the wiring to the signal was cut and had to be spliced, Birmingham said. In all, a signal crew of seven workers were on the scene by 7:30 a.m.; they were finished after 5 p.m.
Birmingham said replacement poles are on order, and tentatively crews will work on installing them Nov. 16-19. She said the plan is to not close the intersection.
“They can work over traffic,” said Birmingham. “We just ask people to go slow.
“A shout out to the City of Moultrie Utilities for setting up temporary poles.”
Factoring in the damage, replacements and labor, Birmingham said the cost should be around $100,000. She said the DOT contracts with a company to recoup the costs when damage occurs on state property.
